U.P. scales up Sadak Suraksha Mitra, Rah Veer programmes

As part of renewed efforts to reduce road accidents and fatalities, the Uttar Pradesh government has expanded the ‘Sadak Suraksha Mitra’ programme and the ‘Rah Veer’ scheme, senior government officials said on Tuesday. The twin initiatives, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, focus on promoting road safety awareness, particularly among youth, and ensuring timely medical assistance to accident victims (File)

The twin initiatives, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, focus on promoting road safety awareness, particularly among youth, and ensuring timely medical assistance to accident victims, officials said in a press note issued by the state government media cell.

The government has directed district administrations to actively implement the schemes, with district road safety committees tasked with monitoring and execution. The objective is to turn road safety into a mass movement and reduce accident-related deaths across the state.

The Union government’s ‘Sadak Suraksha Mitra’ programme is currently operational in 28 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The initiative encourages young volunteers to take part in road safety campaigns, traffic awareness drives and accident management efforts.

So far, 423 youth volunteers from the state have registered on the ‘My Bharat’ portal and are undergoing training. The first training camp under the programme was organised by the State Road Safety Foundation in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where volunteers were trained in traffic rules, accident response and public awareness strategies, according to the official statement.

A budget of ₹14 lakh has been approved for the programme, with ₹50,000 allocated for each of the 28 participating districts. The funds will be used for training sessions, awareness campaigns and local-level road safety activities. Officials believe the programme will not only help reduce accidents but also instil a sense of social responsibility among young citizens.

The ‘Rah Veer’ scheme, launched by the ministry of road transport and highways, focuses on saving lives during the ‘golden hour’ -- the crucial first hour after a road accident. Under the scheme, any citizen who ensures that an accident victim is taken to a hospital within this time is rewarded with ₹25,000.

In Uttar Pradesh, five ‘Rah Veers’ have been selected so far from the districts of Basti, Kaushambi, Sitapur, Aligarh and Kasganj. Each district’s assistant regional transport officer has been designated as the nodal officer for implementing the scheme.

Officials said the initiative is particularly significant for Uttar Pradesh, which has one of the

largest road and highway networks in the country. The transport department, guided by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, plans to organise more training camps in the coming months and has appealed to citizens, especially youth, to actively participate in these programmes to make the state’s roads safer.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that UP would observe a Road Safety Month from January 1 to 31, 2026. Officials said the decision followed concern over 24,776 deaths in 46,223 road accidents reported in the state till November 2025.

Yogi directed that the campaign be implemented strictly on the 4E model -- education, enforcement, engineering and emergency care -- with equal focus on all four pillars. He termed the rising number of road accidents a serious social challenge that requires firm action, mass participation and sustained behavioural change.