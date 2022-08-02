U.P. secondary schools all set to have yoga trainers
Now students of government and government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh will also get lessons in correctly practising yoga from trained experts. The state government has started serious efforts to fulfil the promises made in this regard in its “Sankalp Patra” issued before the U.P. assembly elections 2022.
On the instructions of the state government, the officers of the U.P. secondary education department have sent a formal proposal to appoint yoga trainers in 2,332 government-run and 4,528 government-aided secondary schools of Uttar Pradesh, say state secondary education department officials. In the proposal, two options have been proposed for availing services of yoga experts in these schools.
“Under one, the responsibility would be entrusted to already working teachers after imparting them proper training. The second option is to give opportunities to trained youths on contractual basis. As per the guidelines of union ministry of Ayush, candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can be appointed for the purpose on contractual basis. An honorarium of ₹400 per class or maximum of ₹12,000 per month has been proposed for these yoga trainers,” said a senior official of secondary education department aware of the proposal details. Further action will start after approval from the state government, he added.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to complete the recruitment process of yoga trainers at school and college levels in a time-bound manner in its manifesto for the U.P. 2022 assembly polls.
The United Nations on December 11, 2014 had declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. In 2017, the U.P. Board had increased the weightage of yoga subject taught in Class 9 to Class 12 in around 27,735 schools affiliated to it. In high school and intermediate, the total marks of yoga subject were increased to 20. Earlier it had just six marks in class 9 and 10 and five marks in class 11 and 12.
Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB 2-week ‘Tricolour Run’ to inculcate patriotism among border population
“Tricolour Run” was flagged off from Chandan Chowki of 3rd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal on August 1 by JD Vashisht, deputy inspector general, sector headquarters, Lakhimpur Kheri, as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign celebrating the 'Azadi Amrit Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years celebrations of Independence). The run will conclude on August 14 at Border Outpost Sonauli of the 22nd Battalion in Maharajganj after passing through all the border outposts under Frontier Lucknow.
Lucknow University expels student for slapping a dalit associate professor
Lucknow University on Tuesday expelled Karthik Pandey, an MA first year second semester (Sanskrit) student from the varsity with immediate effect for a dalit associate professor in the Department of Hindi, slapping Ravikant Chandan, during a protest on May 18 this year. V-C Prof Alok Kumar Rai then asked the proctor Rakesh Dwivedi and dean of student welfare Poonam Tandon to recommend action.
Transfer of doctors: Now, senior docs under scanner for providing incorrect data
Over two-dozen senior doctors on administrative posts have come under the scanner for anomalies in the transfer of doctors across the state. After many doctors raised a hue and cry over their transfers, which they alleged violated state policy, the health department sent notices to several senior doctors working in administrative posts regarding the errors in the data. The D-G health office is compiling the responses received so far.
Enforcement Directorate books Kannauj’s perfumer Piyush Jain for money laundering
Enforcement Directorate's zonal office in Lucknow on Tuesday registered a case of money laundering against Kannauj's perfume baron Piyush Jain. In December 2021, ED had recovered around ₹196 crore and 23kg of gold during raids on Jain's Kanpur and Kannauj residences and factory. Officials with ED said the case was registered based on the FIR lodged by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Ahmedabad, and the Directorate General of Revenue Intelligence.
Delhi reports 1,506 new Covid cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate at 10.63%
The national capital's daily Covid-19 tally jumped again on Tuesday as 1,506 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 19,58,099, according to the health department's bulletin. Three more patients died and the toll has climbed to 26,316, and as many as 771 patients recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries in Delhi are now over 19.26 lakh.
