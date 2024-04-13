U.P. set to be in league of states with 10K MBBS seats

Uttar Pradesh may soon get 12 additional medical colleges that would bring it to the club of states with over 10,000 MBBS seats. “Applications for 12 college from UP have been put under process by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The inspection of the colleges is expected soon following which there will be a second round if the team finds any shortcoming and issues us notice to complete them,” said Kinjal Singh, director, general medical education, Uttar Pradesh. Currently, Uttar Pradesh has over 9,200 MBBS seats. (For Representation)

New colleges in U.P. can add 1200 seats. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu according to the statistics have over 11,000 MBBS seats. They are followed by Maharashtra that has 10,845 seats. Uttar Pradesh has over 9,200 MBBS seats followed by Telangana with 8,490 seats.

The NMC, the apex body monitoring medical education in the country, has included applications for starting 12 new medical colleges from Uttar Pradesh along with 100 other applications from across the country. Uttar Pradesh had applied for new colleges in Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Lakhimpur Khiri, Kaushambi, Gonda, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Sonbhadra and Chandauli districts.

Some of the new colleges have already been attached to existing district hospitals while others are being provided both academic and clinical infrastructure. “We hope we will get through the inspection and state will get more MBBS colleges,” Singh said.

The state government has planned at least one medical college in each district. So, the total number of medical colleges will be over 75 as a few districts already have more than one medical college. Currently, Uttar Pradesh has 65 medical colleges.