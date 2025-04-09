U.P. set to launch ‘One District, One Cuisine’ initiative after ODOP success

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a unique initiative — One District One Cuisine (ODOC). Agra’s famous Petha (HT File Photo)

Aimed at identifying and promoting the distinctive culinary heritage of each district, the scheme seeks to integrate these local delicacies into the mainstream economy formally.

Inspired by the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which brought global recognition to traditional crafts and products from across the state, ODOC aspires to bring about a similar transformation in the food sector. Iconic dishes such as Mathura’s Peda, Varanasi’s sweets, and Agra’s Petha are considered for industrial-scale promotion and branding.

The CM has instructed officials to compile a comprehensive list of traditional dishes unique to each district and devise strategies to support small entrepreneurs in bringing these culinary treasures to broader markets.

According to commissioner and director of industries, K Vijayendra Pandian, the ODOC initiative aims to preserve local food traditions and provide new employment avenues through commercialisation.

This initiative marks a major step toward positioning Uttar Pradesh as a frontrunner in India’s food industry—in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.