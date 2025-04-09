Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P. set to launch ‘One District, One Cuisine’ initiative after ODOP success

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 09, 2025 09:09 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a unique initiative — One District One Cuisine (ODOC)

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a unique initiative — One District One Cuisine (ODOC).

Agra’s famous Petha (HT File Photo)
Agra’s famous Petha (HT File Photo)

Aimed at identifying and promoting the distinctive culinary heritage of each district, the scheme seeks to integrate these local delicacies into the mainstream economy formally.

Inspired by the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which brought global recognition to traditional crafts and products from across the state, ODOC aspires to bring about a similar transformation in the food sector. Iconic dishes such as Mathura’s Peda, Varanasi’s sweets, and Agra’s Petha are considered for industrial-scale promotion and branding.

The CM has instructed officials to compile a comprehensive list of traditional dishes unique to each district and devise strategies to support small entrepreneurs in bringing these culinary treasures to broader markets.

According to commissioner and director of industries, K Vijayendra Pandian, the ODOC initiative aims to preserve local food traditions and provide new employment avenues through commercialisation.

This initiative marks a major step toward positioning Uttar Pradesh as a frontrunner in India’s food industry—in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.

News / Cities / Lucknow / U.P. set to launch ‘One District, One Cuisine’ initiative after ODOP success
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On