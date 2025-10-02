UP snaps internet in Bareilly, deploys 8,000 cops to keep peace in district

MEERUT: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended Internet services in Bareilly district for 48 hours beginning Thursday afternoon in an effort to prevent misuse of social media platforms to incite unrest even as security was tightened in Bareilly and neighbouring districts in view of communal tension in the area. Bareilly SP South Anshika Verma leads a flag march in a sensitive area of the district on Thursday. (ANI Grab)

Mobile Internet, broadband, and SMS services in Bareilly district will remain suspended from 3pm on October 2 to 3pm on October 4, according to a notification by the state home department. Home secretary Gaurav Dayal said the order was issued to prevent misuse of social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp to spread rumours and incite unrest.

“The step was taken to maintain peace and public order,” the order said.

The move comes days after violent clashes erupted in Bareilly on September 26 when about 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers in connection with the ‘I Love Muhammad’ poster controversy. The gathering turned confrontational, with incidents of stone-pelting reported.

There have been appeals for calm ahead of the Friday prayers tomorrow.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, said last week’s incident was “very unfortunate” and urged Muslims to return directly home after offering prayers on Friday.

“No one should become part of crowds on roads or intersections. If anyone calls for protest or gathering, do not join under any circumstances,” he said, urging the youth not to be provoked by anyone.

The cleric also appealed to mosque imams to disassociate from political elements and instead promote peace and harmony in their sermons.

Government officials said Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed across Bareilly, and drones were also being used to monitor sensitive areas to prevent any flare-up during the festive period.

Police personnel brought in from other districts have been retained in Bareilly till October 4. At present, around 8,000 police officers and personnel are deployed in the district, including nearly 6,000 stationed in the city alone.

Police said a flag march was carried out in sensitive areas of the city. Six teams of the women’s QRT (Quick Response Team), along with the Virangana unit of the women’s SOG, have been deployed, said SP (South) Anshika Verma.

The district administration also issued phone numbers in view of the city’s situation.

ADM (city) Saurabh Dubey said if anyone in Bareilly district has any complaint or problem related to festivals or peace and order, they can call on 0581-2422202 or 0581-2428188 to provide information.