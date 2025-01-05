U.P. state capital region project to be rolled out this year

Neighbouring districts of the Uttar Pradesh capital will no longer lag behind on development index as the Yogi government is all set to give a big push to urban development in the region by rolling out its ambitious Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR) project this year. Modelled on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR), the SCR will comprise six districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki with a total area of 27,826 sq km. (For Representation)

The much-awaited project is likely to be rolled out in the first quarter of the new financial year after the state government makes budgetary allocations for it in the finance ill 2025-26. Earlier, HT reported about the project on July 20 last year.

According to the 2011 census, Lucknow, with an area of 2528 sq km, has a population of 45,89,838. The adjoining Barabanki district spread over 4402 sq km has a population of 32,60,699.

The government has also planned better connectivity between these cities by rolling out the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS). The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS model will be implemented in the SCR.

According to urban development minister AK Sharma, the project will be rolled out this year and will be implemented on a priority basis.

Experts are of the opinion that the SCR will not only ensure overall development in the region but will also check migration of people to Lucknow from adjoining districts.