UP STF arrests conman, son for duping people in Kheri
Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a person and his son for duping people from Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.
STF officials said that the accused Govind Nishad alias guruji and his son Ganesh, residents of Wazirganj, Gonda, duped people by promising them that their cash would be doubled through a ‘magic mirror’.
The accused claimed that the mirror generates special rays during lightening and helps double the amount, officials said.
According to a press note issued by STF about ₹ 22, 39,200 were seized from their possession.
A senior police official said during his interrogation, Govind Nishad admitted he started using this ‘magic mirror’ trick after meeting one Khida Singh when he was lodged in jail in a vehicle theft case. Khida was in jail in drug peddling case and is now out on bail.
Govind told the police that Khida showed them how to dupe people.
Police said the accused took advantage of the fact that even after being duped, the victims were hesitant to approach the police as they feared that they too could be booked for seeking easy money through fraud.
Police said the accused had duped around ₹41 lakh was from one Kallu Maurya of Ayodhya and ₹2.65 lakh from a Sikh of Lakhimpur Kheri in past six months.
Police said they were arrested while trying to dupe one Mukhtar Singh of Palia, Lakhimpur Kheri.
Delhiwale: Old place, new start
Once upon a time, Paharganj's heart used to pulsate in two cafes. True — the entire Main Bazar in this hotel district of backpackers teemed with foreign backpackers. But it was in this pair of cafes that a great many of them would let go of their backpacks to hibernate into ease. The foreign tourists vanished. The two cafes closed. The other, Brown Bread Bakery, stayed shut. It reopened last week, without creating any fuss.
Ludhiana | Ex-cop’s son almost loses hand in brutal attack with swords
The 21-year-old son of a dismissed police personnel was brutally assaulted with swords and rods in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar near DAV Public School on Friday. The victim, Amritpal Singh, 21, was attacked by a group of seven men, and his car was also vandalised. A case has been registered against Kunwarvir Singh, Tejvir Singh, Nawab Bajwa of Bahadurke village and Watsal Aggar, and their three aides are yet to be identified.
Ludhiana | Police douse pyre, pull out charred remains to probe murder allegations
Police personnel doused the burning pyre of an elderly man on Sunday, and sent the victim, Avtar Singh, 65, of Manupur village's charred remains for postmortem to determine whether he had been murdered. It is suspected that the victim, Avtar Singh, 65, of Manupur village, had been crushed to death in a field. Acting on a tip off, the police have registered a murder case against the victim's son Jaspreet Singh, nephew Amrik Singh and their unidentified aides.
We will play up price rise, unemployment issues on loudspeakers, says Akhilesh Yadav
Amid controversy over using loudspeakers, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that his party workers will play up “Samajwadi issues on loudspeakers” to familiarise people about price rise, unemployment, law and order. Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted a 2 minute 20 second video by SP worker Ravikant Vishwakarma from Varanasi playing the song “Mehngai dayan khaye jaat hain” from the movie “Peepli Live” on a loudspeaker installed on a terrace.
‘Don’t take law into your hands’: warns CM Bommai
“The police are already taking action. Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it. We should look at it as a law and order issue. Then only such incidents will stop,” Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said.
