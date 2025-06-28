U.P. STF nabs 3 from Bhopal for fraud linked to social media tasks

Three men were arrested from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday in connection with a cyber fraud case involving fake social media task rewards. The accused were wanted in a case registered earlier this year at the cyber crime police station in Amethi, according to a press statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). The accused were wanted in a case registered earlier this year at the cyber crime police station in Amethi. (For representation)

The accused were identified as Shivansh Mishra (22), the alleged mastermind of the gang and a pharmacy graduate, Ravi Singh (23), and Uma Shankar Tiwari (43) -- all residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, the statement said.

The STF officials said that the accused confessed to their involvement in fraud through around 200 bank accounts over the past year. They said the accused used to open bank accounts and provide the kits to two other gang members -- Anil Nair and Amit Nair.

Shivansh revealed that he and Ravi Singh are childhood friends and study together. Uma Shankar revealed that he is Shivansh’s maternal uncle and would open bank accounts for people and provide the kits to Shivansh.

The accused admitted to cheating people by promising rewards for completing tasks on social media. They said they would ask victims to deposit more money after initial deposits.

The STF officials said the electronic devices seized from the accused would be sent for a forensic examination. Efforts were being made to arrest other members of the gang, they added.