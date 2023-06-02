UP students to learn advanced computing, AI, robotics at IIT Mandi

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken an initiative to connect students with eminent technological educational institutions like Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). In this sequence, a group of 100 students and as many teachers from Uttar Pradesh left for IIT Mandi in Himachal Pradesh from Lucknow on Friday. The month-long course (June 5 to July 5) on new age or modern technology offered by IIT Mandi will equip these students with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue new employment opportunities. (For Representation)

The month-long course (June 5 to July 5) on new age or modern technology offered by IIT Mandi will equip these students with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue new employment opportunities in India and abroad. The teachers who are studying there will play a crucial role in extending the benefits to the students through these courses, according to a UP government press release.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised the importance of skill development and has been working towards ‘Sabko hunar, sabko kaam’. The UP Skill Development Mission’s “Prayas” initiative is aligned with this vision, striving to groom the youth in new and demanding courses, ensuring they are well-prepared for the job market.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was previously signed between the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and IIT Mandi, according to a Skill Development Mission official. As per it, all students who have passed their 12th grade this year would be given summer courses with new technologies like advanced computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. They then organised an online test for the same.

Based on the merit list of successful candidates in the online test, 100 students from inter colleges and ITIs in Uttar Pradesh were selected to participate in these courses. The selection criteria focused on students who recently completed their 12th grade with science background. Alongside the students, 50 teachers of secondary education and 50 ITI teachers were also chosen to be part of these courses.

On Friday, vocational education and skill development minister (independent charge) Kapil Dev Aggarwal and secondary education minister (independent charge) Gulab Devi flagged off five buses which took the students and the teachers to Mandi.

According to the officials, the funding of the entire programme will be done by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. The 50 teachers who have been selected from secondary education have been nominated by their departments and the ITI instructors have been nominated by the director, training and employment.

Upon completion of the courses at IIT Mandi, these teachers will return as master trainers to facilitate similar courses in inter colleges and ITIs.

“We will be able to start a series of these new courses through them in inter colleges and ITI. By strengthening the profile of the participating students and offering them access to cutting-edge technologies, this programme opens doors for their future careers in sectors like artificial intelligence, advanced computing and robotics,” an official said.

The Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission is actively exploring opportunities to collaborate with other esteemed institutes like IIT Bombay, IIT Tirupati, IIT Kanpur, and IIT BHU to organise such summer courses for UP students.

The potential for future MoUs with these institutes demonstrates the mission’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality technical education.

It is also holding discussions with private companies such as HCL Technology to provide students in UP with opportunities to develop skills. Similarly, in technology like 5G, there is a possibility of starting a training programme to provide skills to the youth.