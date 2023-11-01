News / Cities / Lucknow News / Six police teams searching for Sultanpur BJP MLA’s missing wife: DCP Qasim Abidi

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2023 01:34 PM IST

Pushpa Verma (65), the wife of the BJP MLA from Lambhua in Sultanpur, went missing from her house in Ghazipur Sector 8 early morning on Tuesday, Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), North Zone, said

A missing complaint of wife of Sultanpur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sitaram Verma has been filed at Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur police station after she disappeared from her home on Tuesday morning, police said.

Pushpa Verma (65), wife BJP MLA Sitaram Verma, went missing on Tuesday morning (HT Photo/Sourced)
He said that Pushpa Verma lived there with her family.

“Around 6am on Tuesday, Pushpa left the house without saying anything to anyone. When she could not be found even after extensive searches, Pankaj Kumar informed his father Sitaram Verma, who then reached Lucknow from Sultanpur. Later, a missing complaint was lodged in Ghazipur police station,” said Abidi.

The DCP said all the CCTVs are being scanned to track her last location, while her photo has been distributed in all the nearby areas, adding that six police teams have been formed to look for her.

