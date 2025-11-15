UP terror module: Dr Shaheen’s address inconsistencies, foreign travel under ATS scanner

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigators probing the state’s terror module case have found inconsistencies in the residential details provided by Lucknow resident Dr Shaheen Saeed, who is under scrutiny for her suspected links to sleeper-cell operatives. Dr Shaheen Saeed (Sourced)

According to sources, Dr Shaheen did not mention her father’s house in Kandhari Bazar, Lucknow, as her permanent address. “Instead, she listed her brother Dr Parvez Ansari’s residence as her official permanent address in all documents. Agencies are now examining why this discrepancy exists and whether it was intended to obscure her movements,” an ATS official said.

According to the official, a review of her travel history shows that after leaving her job in Kanpur in 2013, Dr Shaheen travelled to Thailand, where she stayed for a few days. Investigators are currently analysing this foreign travel to determine whether she came into contact with any suspicious networks during that period.

ATS officials also confirmed that two months ago, after returning to Lucknow, Dr Shaheen took her brother, Dr Parvez Ansari, to Kanpur. The purpose of this visit is now part of the probe, particularly in light of emerging terror-link revelations connected to Dr Parvez.

Teams from the UP ATS and various intelligence units are conducting a detailed investigation into Shaheen’s travel patterns, address records and personal associations. The focus is on understanding her local connections and establishing whether her activities aided the regrouping or strengthening of sleeper-cell elements in the state.