60-yr-old dies days after cascading balcony collapse at Gurugram home

A 60-year-old retired teacher from Delhi, who suffered serious injuries after balconies of his house in Sushant Lok collapsed on Sunday afternoon, died while undergoing treatment late that evening, Gurugram police officials said on Monday. The second-floor balcony allegedly gave way during an inspection, bringing down balconies on the floors below in a domino effect. (HT)

The victim, identified as Kanhaiya Singh Yadav, the owner of the house, got trapped in concrete along with another person, Pawan, a contractor, after the second-floor balcony collapsed, triggering a domino effect that brought down balconies on the first and ground floors, police said. Pawan is undergoing treatment, police said.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said Yadav, who was living in Dwarka Sector 3 in Delhi, was seriously injured in the collapse. “The victim was undergoing treatment at a private hospital but did not survive the injuries. The body was handed over to the family members after the postmortem on Monday, and inquest proceedings were carried out under section 194 of BNSS,” he said.

Local residents said Yadav and Pawan were inspecting the second-floor balcony of the house in Sushant Lok 3 when it collapsed, causing a cascading effect that brought down the balconies below.

“The duo fell down from the top, and the owner, Yadav, was seriously injured along with Pawan. They were rescued by neighbours and taken to a private hospital for treatment,” said Pawan Yadav, president of the resident welfare association of Sushant Lok two and three.

Locals said Yadav was planning to shift into his house in Sushant Lok three and was considering repairs to the building. “There are several such buildings in Sushant Lok 3 which are old and are in bad condition. There is a need for authorities to identify such structures so that remedial measures can be taken,” said Yadav.