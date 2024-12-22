U.P.: Three die in separate mishaps in Lucknow

Three people lost their lives in separate road accidents here on Saturday and Sunday, said police.A 22-year-old bike rider identified as Gautam of Aliganj was hit by a four-wheeler near a prominent sweet shop under Vibhuti Khand police limits at around 10.30 pm on Saturday night. While one man died in a mishap on December 21, two others met a similar fate on December 22. (For Representation)

He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police added. “On the basis of CCTV footage, the accused is being identified,” police said in a statement.

In the second incident, an electrician identified as Ashish Gautam, a PGI area resident, died in a road accident on Sunday, said police.

The man was found lying injured on Kisan Path near Mouiddipur Sarsawan village. Police rushed the injured to the PGI trauma centre where doctors declared him dead.

In the third incident, a 25-year-old man identified as Manoj Rawat died in BKT area on Sunday after his bike was hit by an unidentified speeding car.

“A case under sections 281/125B/106(1)/324 (4) of BNS was registered against the unknown driver at BKT police station,” police said in a statement.