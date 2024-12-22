Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

U.P.: Three die in separate mishaps in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 22, 2024 10:14 PM IST

Three people died in separate road accidents over the weekend in Lucknow, with investigations underway to identify the drivers involved.

Three people lost their lives in separate road accidents here on Saturday and Sunday, said police.A 22-year-old bike rider identified as Gautam of Aliganj was hit by a four-wheeler near a prominent sweet shop under Vibhuti Khand police limits at around 10.30 pm on Saturday night.

While one man died in a mishap on December 21, two others met a similar fate on December 22. (For Representation)
While one man died in a mishap on December 21, two others met a similar fate on December 22. (For Representation)

He was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police added. “On the basis of CCTV footage, the accused is being identified,” police said in a statement.

In the second incident, an electrician identified as Ashish Gautam, a PGI area resident, died in a road accident on Sunday, said police.

The man was found lying injured on Kisan Path near Mouiddipur Sarsawan village. Police rushed the injured to the PGI trauma centre where doctors declared him dead.

In the third incident, a 25-year-old man identified as Manoj Rawat died in BKT area on Sunday after his bike was hit by an unidentified speeding car.

“A case under sections 281/125B/106(1)/324 (4) of BNS was registered against the unknown driver at BKT police station,” police said in a statement.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On