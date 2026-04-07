UP tightens fertilizer grip, sets purchase caps for farmers

With the Kharif sowing season approaching, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up monitoring of fertilizer distribution, fixing supply targets, capping purchases and intensifying action against hoarding and smuggling. Fertilizer tied to land records as UP tightens border vigilance, bans licences within 5 km, steps up inspections, and tracks bulk buyers to curb smuggling. (Sourced)

Ashutosh Mishra, additional director, department of agriculture, said that as of April 6, 2026, adequate fertilizer stocks are available across cooperative and private sectors.

According to official data, the state has set a total fertilizer target of 61.50 lakh metric tonnes for Kharif 2026, with 6.53 lakh metric tonnes planned for distribution by April.

So far, 26.22 lakh metric tonnes have been made available, of which 0.64 lakh metric tonnes has been distributed, while 25.58 lakh metric tonnes remain in stock.

The state currently has 11.38 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 4.93 lakh metric tonnes of DAP (Diammonium phosphate) and 4.76 lakh metric tonnes of NPK (Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium) fertilisers.

He said the availability is sufficient to meet immediate agricultural demand if distribution remains regulated.

To prevent overuse and hoarding, the government has fixed limits on fertilizer purchases. Farmers can buy a maximum of five bags of DAP and seven bags of urea per hectare. Officials said distribution will link to land records to ensure fair allocation among farmers.

Authorities have issued strict directives to ensure fertilizers are sold at government-approved prices. Retailers have been asked to display stock levels and prices at sale points, while an online record with consumers’ thumb impressions will be maintained.

Special vigilance has been ordered in seven districts along the India-Nepal border due to recurring concerns of fertiliser smuggling.

The government has banned the issuance of fertilizer sale licences within 5 km of the border and directed regular inspections, physical stock verification and monitoring of bulk buyers to prevent diversion.

Retailers have been directed to maintain stock registers, sales records and receipts for verification. The top 20 frequent buyers each month will also be tracked to ensure fertilizers reach genuine farmers.

Alongside chemical fertilizers, the government is promoting organic alternatives such as green manure, bio-fertilisers and compost.

Mishra said awareness campaigns through farmer meetings and agricultural fairs are being scaled up to encourage balanced nutrient use.

Officials said the measures aim to ensure fair distribution, prevent misuse, and support farming activities during the Kharif season.