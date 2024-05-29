U.P. to become hub of EV manufacturing, says chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday said that the future belongs to electric vehicles (EV). He emphasised that as the demand for EVs continues to rise steadily, there is a corresponding need to enhance EV charging infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. Durga Shankar Mishra during a workshop on ‘EV Charging Infrastructure Ahead’.

“India aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, and Uttar Pradesh is striving to become a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing. The government is providing subsidies on all types of electric vehicles to promote them for environmental reasons,” said Mishra while opening a workshop on ‘EV Charging Infrastructure Ahead’ organised by Uttar Pradesh Renewable and EV Infrastructure Limited.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The workshop was attended by senior officials from the Indian government, state government, and the state’s energy sector, along with industry representatives.

The chief secretary mentioned that a factory for manufacturing Ashok Leyland electric vehicles is being set up in Lucknow, with production expected to commence within two years. Similarly, Tata Motors also has a plant established there.

“The government’s efforts aim to establish a well-organized infrastructure for electric vehicle manufacturing and charging to meet the targets of manufacturing and incentivizing electric vehicles in the state in the coming years,” he said.

Mishra emphasised the importance of providing facilities such as cafes, entertainment, seating, and relaxation areas at charging centers, as charging electric vehicles takes time unlike petrol or diesel refueling. It is necessary to establish such facilities every 25 kilometers on highways and expressways.

He mentioned the promotion of electric vehicles in Ayodhya to combat pollution and the goal to make 30% of vehicles in the state electric by 2030, for which a policy was introduced in 2022, including provisions for subsidies on electric vehicle purchases.

Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted the opportunities for electric vehicles in the 10 major cities of the state and presented a comprehensive plan for the usage of electric vehicles and cleanliness in these cities by 2030.

He underscored the efforts of the Indian government in promoting electric vehicles and commended the Uttar Pradesh government for its exceptional efforts, including the formation of a new company for EV infrastructure.

Commissioner for Infrastructure and Industrial Development Shri Manoj Kumar Singh stated that the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the state is rapidly progressing, which will attract large investments and generate employment.

Prior to this, UPPCL Chairman Ashish Kumar Goel stated that the aim of today’s workshop was to formulate a policy for a vital, better, and useful network for electric vehicles in the state, based on the suggestions received during the workshop for the newly formed company UPPCL Renewable and EV Infrastructure Ltd.