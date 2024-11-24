U.P. to conduct ‘PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024’ on Dec 4

The Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with the ministry of education, and national council of educational research and training (NCERT), is set to conduct the ‘PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024’ on December 4. Covering 9,715 schools across the state, the survey will include government institutions, aided private schools, madrasas, and other board-affiliated schools. This initiative aims to evaluate educational standards and students’ academic performance (Sourced)

This initiative aims to evaluate educational standards and students’ academic performance, marking a significant step in improving the state’s education system. According to a government spokesperson, the findings will help shape future reforms and strengthen the overall education framework.

The survey will assess academic achievements of students in classes 3, 6, and 9, focusing on their understanding of key subjects. For classes 3 and 6, the evaluation will cover language, mathematics, and environmental studies, while for class 9, it will assess language, mathematics, social science, and science.

To ensure the smooth execution of the survey, district coordinators, district institutes of education and training (DIET) principals, and school inspectors will oversee the survey’s implementation and monitoring. Assistant coordinators and master trainers will provide training to field investigators, who will carry out the survey.

Sandeep Singh, minister of state for basic education, emphasised the survey’s role in identifying gaps in the education system. “This initiative will not only evaluate students’ understanding but also enable meaningful reforms to enhance academic outcomes,” he stated.

According to Pawan Sachan, joint director of state council of educational research and training (SCERT) Lucknow, overseeing the PARAKH survey at the state level, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Amethi, Sambhal, and Kasganj do not have DIETs. Therefore, all tasks related to the survey in these districts will be ensured respectively by the DIET principals in Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Sultanpur, Moradabad, and Etah.