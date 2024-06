U.P. to organise Bodhi Yatra in Delhi on June 28

In an effort to boost Buddhist pilgrimage tourism and attract devotees and tourists from across the globe to Uttar Pradesh’s renowned Buddhist sites, the Yogi government will host ‘The Bodhi Yatra 2024’ in New Delhi on June 28. Shravasti in UP is the place where Gautam Buddha stayed for a long period (Sourced)

The day-long event aims to highlight the remarkable life journey of Lord Buddha through Uttar Pradesh’s Buddhist heritage sites, a government statement read on Tuesday.

The UP Tourism department has commenced preparations for the programme. The event will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s significant contributions to Buddhist art and culture, emphasising the state’s historical connection and the profound importance of Lord Buddha through various artistic presentations, the statement read.

It is anticipated that guests from both within India and abroad will be invited to the programme, with a dinner planned in their honour. Interactive cultural sessions will be a key feature of ‘The Bodhi Yatra’ event. The venue for the programme, a prestigious 5-star hotel in New Delhi, will be finalised shortly, the statement added.

Applications sought through RFP

To ensure the successful execution of the program and all associated tasks, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to solicit applications from event management agencies.

The agency selected through the e-tender process, will be responsible for meticulously showcasing the Buddhist circuit sites in Uttar Pradesh during the programme. Additionally, they will be tasked with arranging the cultural evening stage, managing branding and decoration, handling flower arrangements, venue branding, and organising the supply and distribution of souvenir kits.

The selected event management agency will be asked to arrange artists, anchors, audience seating, technical support, maintenance, and all necessary manpower for the cultural session. Additionally, they will be responsible for coordinating the entire programme with departmental officials and ensuring audio setup, lighting, sound systems, LED screens, and video supply for the event.