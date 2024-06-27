UP to plant 35 crore saplings during Van Mahotsav

Taking measures towards the expansion of green cover, the state government has decided to plant 35 crore saplings during Van Mahotsav this year. Following a series of meetings with district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar, several committees representing the stakeholder departments have been mobilised to undertake conservation measures ahead of Van Mahotsav to be celebrated from July 1 to 7. (File pic for representation)

Aditi Sharma, director of the Lucknow Zoo, who is also a part of the committee said that 35 crore saplings will be planted across the state during Van Mahotsav, same as last year. “These trees will be planted as part of the ‘Mission Ped Lagao Ped Bachao Abhiyan’, and the saplings are being provided by the forest department,” she said.

This project is being led by principal conservator of forests, UP, Sanjay Srivastav, and the entire operation involves 26 departments. The forest department and the rural development department are undertaking the majority of the work, he said.

As part of previous year’s afforestation drive, 30 crore saplings were planted across the state on July 22, and another 5 crores in August, which were estimated to produce 6,774 crore litres of oxygen in their lifetime. The aim was to plant 175 crore saplings by 2026-27 in order to increase the green cover of the state from 9% to 15%.