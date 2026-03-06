Lucknow, To promote the conservation of sarus crane – the state bird of Uttar Pradesh – and to boost eco-tourism, the Yogi Adityanath government is establishing a Sarus Circuit in the state, officials said on Friday. UP to set up Sarus Circuit in wetlands of Mainpuri, Etawah to boost conservation, eco-tourism

The Sarus Circuit, being developed in the wetlands of Mainpuri and Etawah districts, will include the wetland areas of Kirthua, Sahas, Kurra Jarawan, Soj and Saman in Mainpuri, and Sarsai Nawar and Parauli Ramayan in Etawah, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Along with protecting the sarus crane, which, according to WWFIndia, is the tallest flying bird in the world standing 152-156 cm tall with a wingspan of 240 cm, eco-tourism activities will also be developed within the circuit.

The main objective is to promote both sarus conservation and wetland preservation, while also encouraging local tourism, the statement said.

The initiative, which is being implemented by the forest department through the UP Eco-Tourism Development Board, will also create income opportunities for the local communities and motivate people to protect the birds and wetlands, it said.

Sarus cranes are mainly found in the wetlands of Mainpuri, Etawah, Etah and Aligarh. Keeping this in view, the state government is developing the Sarus Circuit for its conservation, the statement said.

As per the plan, the forest department is working to conserve the shallow water bodies, ponds and wetlands in the region and make them more suitable habitats for sarus cranes.

Facilities such as viewpoints, decks and boating spots, butterfly gardens, information centres, eco-toilet blocks, interactive signage, food kiosks and souvenir shops will be established for the visitors, to provide them an opportunity to understand the natural habitat of the sarus crane, the statement said.

This initiative will not only ensure the protection of sarus cranes and other birds such as grey heron and openbill stork, but will also strengthen the conservation of wetlands in the region, it said.

It will also help increase groundwater levels, reduce the impacts of global warming and contribute to sustainable development, the statement added.

