UP to soon have live medical emergency monitoring system
Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in India to have a live medical emergency monitoring system that will ensure easy and accessible admission in hospitals to emergency and trauma patients, said a press statement from the state government on Saturday.
“As per the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath the medical and health sector will develop an emergency trauma care network in the next six months. For this, the government has prepared a roadmap to connect the health department with modern technology through mobile app and call centre,” the statement read.
Director general, medical education, Dr NC Prajapati said “With this network system, emergency and trauma patients can be easily admitted to any nearest medical facility. This will reduce the risk of loss of life.”
Usually, patients seeking emergency treatment in the state have to run from one medical institute to another which makes timely treatment difficult.
The statement added that emergency medical centers of level 1, 2, 3 and PHCs will be under the purview of the network.
“The mobile app-based digital platform and command call centre will also do 24*7 monitoring of the primary hospital and triage, ambulance services, and hospitals,” it further read.
The network will take around 40,000 calls per day and a total of 3 lakh patients can be given services annually, the statement added.
-
Nitish downplays visit to Lalu’s family, RJD says no chance of tie-up till Tejashwi made CM
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday downplayed his attendance at the Iftaar party hosted by opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav the previous day, saying no political meaning should be read into it. RJD's state unit president Jagdanand Singh, who is a close aide of Tejashwi's father and party chief Lalu Yadav, said any realignment of his party with Kumar's JD-U was only possible if the latter gave up the post of chief minister.
-
Shah trains guns at RJD at grand event to honour 1857 hero
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the main opposition party in Bihar, reminding people of the “jungle raj” in the state before 2005 when the BJP-JD(U) combine wrested power from the RJD in assembly polls. The event was organised as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”', the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
-
PWD to construct India-Nepal Friendship Gate in UP soon: Prasada
An India-Nepal Friendship Gate would be constructed on Indo Nepal border in UP soon, said PWD minister Jitin Prasada on Friday. India has a friendly relation with the neighbouring Himalayan nation and shares a porous border passing through many districts of Uttar Pradesh. During a review meeting on Friday evening, Prasada said he has started working on a 20-point action plan as per the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to declare Khelo India University Games open
Governor of Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will be the Guests of Honours. Karnataka Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda will be among the guests of honour.
-
Uttar Pradesh: In first month, Yogi government 2.0 sets agenda at brisk pace
About a month into his second term, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appears to have quickened the pace while setting an agenda for the timebound delivery of improved governance in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi, who was sworn in as chief minister on March 25, completes a month in office in his second innings on Sunday. Different departments have been divided in 10 sectors.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics