U.P. tops in attracting corporate investment: Governor

Governor Anandiben Patel said that Uttar Pradesh held the top position in the country in the successful implementation of 45 central and state government schemes, on Friday. U.P. governor Anandiben Patel addressed on the first day of the Budget session at UP Assembly in Lucknow, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing both Houses of the state legislature in the Vidhan Sabha Hall, she also quoted a Reserve Bank of India study to make her point that U.P. was on the top in attracting private corporate investment in the state.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh holds the top position in the country for the successful implementation of over schemes run by the central and state governments and is leading in the country in various schemes and sectors,” said the governor while listing various schemes.

“According to a study by the Reserve Bank of India, Uttar Pradesh ranks first in the country in attracting private investment,” said the governor. She said the state government has announced the country’s first special investment promotion policy for foreign direct investment (FDI) and Fortune 55 companies.

She said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an ‘achiever’ state in both ease-of-doing business and ease-of-logistics rankings.

About the agriculture sector, she said, “With the cooperation of the Israeli government, it has been decided to establish the Centre of Excellence for Fruits in Kaushambi district and the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables in Chandauli.

‘16 unserved dists to get medical colleges’

Forty-five districts of the state have been covered by 66 medical colleges under the ‘One District One Medical College Scheme’, while medical colleges are being set up in 16 unserved districts on the PPP model, the governor said.

In all, 1.80 crore families are covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan, while Ayushman cards of 4.86 crore beneficiaries have been made. Till January 19, 2024, 31.88 lakh beneficiaries have received free treatment worth ₹4,677 crore in the state.

The number of MBBS seats in the government sector has seen an increase from 1,840 to 3,828, while in the private sector, the number has grown from 2,550 to 5,250. Consequently, there are now a total of 9,078 seats.

The number of PG seats in the government sector has been raised from 741 to 1,543. In the private sector, it has increased from 480 to 1,775. Thus, a total of 3,318 PG seats are available. Similarly, there has been a notable increase from 120 seats in the year 2016 to 250 seats in super speciality.

Ayodhya, Vns being developed into model solar cities

The state government is actively working towards transforming Ayodhya and Varanasi into model solar cities, the governor said.

“In Ayodhya, a 40 MW solar power project is currently underway, out of which 10 MW capacity plant has been made operational. An impressive world record has been set as Ayodhya lights up a 10-km stretch with solar smart streetlights, which is a world record,” she said.

Over the past seven years, there has been a ten-fold increase in solar energy-based power projects in the state. In 2017, the total capacity of solar energy projects installed in the state was 288 MW, which has now surged to 2,600 MW.

“In the last seven years, the capacity of solar rooftop plants has grown by more than 4.5 times. Until 2017, only 71 MW capacity solar rooftop plants were installed. Currently, there are 328 MW of solar rooftop plants installed,” she said.

Aim to raise green cover in U.P. by 15%

The state aims to increase the forest cover to 15% by the year 2030, from the present 9.23% of the total geographical area, the governor said.

To address and manage instances of human-animal conflict, the setting up of rescue centers is in progress in Chitrakoot, Meerut, Pilibhit, and Maharajganj districts.

To expand greenery in the state this year, 36.16 crore saplings were planted, surpassing the target of 35 crore. The state has one national park, three tiger reserves, 26 wildlife/bird sanctuaries, three zoological parks, and one lion safari.