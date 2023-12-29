U.P. tops in entry rate on ICJS platform

Uttar Pradesh has been ranked first for the third consecutive year in recording the highest entry rate on the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) platform, conceptualised by the Supreme Court’s e-committee and implemented by the ministry of home affairs, as stated in a press note from the media cell of the state government on Friday. For Representation Only (HT File Photo)

Notably, the ICJS platform facilitates the seamless transfer of data and information among various pillars of the criminal justice system nationwide. It enables the exchange of data related to crimes and criminals between courts, police, jails, and forensic science laboratories through a single-window system.

Sharing further details in the press note, additional director general (ADG) prosecution, Deepesh Juneja, said that the directorate of prosecution Uttar Pradesh has recorded 1,56,22,514 entries on the ICJS platform so far. He added that Madhya Pradesh is in the second spot with 35,04,828 entries, and Bihar is in third place with 16,65,107 entries.

“Through ICJS, records such as FIRs, case numbers, jail IDs, and details from filing FIRs against suspects to the imprisonment of culprits are maintained. Additionally, details of court cases, trials, judgments, prosecution, and forensic information can be accessed by courts, police, jails, and forensic science laboratories through a single platform,” he explained and added, “Information related to criminal justice, including the investigation, search, case history, case pendency, current status of the criminal, etc., required from time to time, is also available on ICJS.”

He said the police department gets help in data analytics for the prediction of crimes based on this information and effective management of crime control in the future. In addition to this, photographs, videos, documentary evidence, as well as court case data and video recordings of court proceedings related to crimes and criminals, are also preserved on ICJS. Furthermore, it facilitates the enablement of judicial proceedings through video conferencing.