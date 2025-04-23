UP tourism to make grand pitch at world travel marts

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is set to promote the state’s diverse tourism offerings at major travel marts and expos around the world to attract international tourists. Through specially designed pavilions, the department will showcase key tourism circuits, iconic destinations, traditional handicrafts and the rich cultural heritage of the state, said a press note from the department of tourism and culture. Scenic sunset over Varanasi (Vinod Khapekar - stock.adobe.com)

The global outreach will begin with the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, scheduled from April 28 to May 1, 2025. Following this, the department will participate in leading international travel events in countries such as Thailand, France, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Germany and Russia.

The goal is to present UP on global platforms as a premier tourism destination while inviting tour operators, travel agents and investors to explore the state’s vast tourism potential and investment opportunities, added the press note.

According to principal secretary, tourism and culture, Mukesh Meshram, a special focus will be placed on internationally favoured destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Lucknow and Vindhyachal. These locations, known for their spiritual, historical, and cultural significance, will be presented through immersive and theme-based displays.

Additionally, lesser-known yet unique destinations like the Swaminarayan Temple in Gonda, ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan, Ramakrishna Math in Lucknow, and sites in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Naimisharanya, Hastinapur, Shukteerth, Jait and Bhavat village will also be prominently featured.