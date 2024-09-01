U.P.: Traffic police drive in Lucknow yields 31 lakh fine in 28 days

The traffic police realised ₹31 lakh fine from as many as 312 heavy vehicles that entered the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow from other districts without having necessary permits or registration in just 28 days last month. Also, 189 such vehicles were seized under section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. (For Representation)

Ever since the move to prevent the entry of such vehicles to manage traffic came into force in early August, a total sum of ₹31,20,000 was recovered through challans from August 2 to August 30, the traffic police said in a statement.

Also, 189 such vehicles were seized under section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. To recall, to prevent accidents and traffic snarls in the city, Lucknow traffic police have decided to not only ban entry of heavy vehicles from other districts but also to fine them ₹10,000 per offence under the Motor Vehicles Act.

As per the statement, a total of 1045 illegal vehicles were returned from the city limits with warning during the said period.“It is often seen that the vehicles from other districts that do not have proper permits or registration under the provisions of the MV Act enter Lucknow border from Barabanki, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao and Rae Bareli districts and are involved in commercial activities,” said Lucknow traffic police in a statement.

On one hand, these vehicles violate the provisions of the MV Act, accidents and traffic pressure increase in the city on the other, the statement read. “To prevent this, the traffic police are continuously running campaigns and taking action,” it added.