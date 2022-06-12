U.P.: Union minister Thakur has lunch at Dalit BJP man’s home
Union minister for sports, information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur had lunch at a Dalit party functionary’s residence in Lucknow on Sunday.
Along with party functionaries, Thakur visited the residence of Kundan Gautam, the secretary of party’s scheduled caste cell, where he had lunch after a hectic day that saw him launch the “Fit India” run, take part in a cleanliness campaign besides attending party meetings.
Having lunch at the residence of Dalits and OBCs are part of the BJP’s plan to continue its engagement with these politically crucial caste groups that have backed the party consistently since 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The “Fit India” run was organised by the Sports Authority of India.
Thakur along with party lawmaker and former minister Dr Mahendra Singh, former sports minister Upendra Tiwari, chief of BJP’s Lucknow unit Mukesh Sharma, party leader Shiv Bhushan Singh and others marched from the party office till the GPO crossing where the union minister garlanded the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.
From the GPO crossing, Thakur also flagged off the “Fit India” run that concluded at KD Singh Babu stadium. At the stadium, the minister was seen cleaning up the practice areas to emphasise the importance of cleanliness.
BJP leader Praveen Garg said Thakur also urged people to share pictures of cleanliness drive on social media and said it will help encourage others.
“This will help in making more people become aware of cleanliness, fitness and the need to associate with any game,” he said. “India is emerging as a sporting power and is competing successfully in the Olympics and Paralympics. This demonstrates that the youth will soon make India a name to reckon with in sports too,” Thakur added.
