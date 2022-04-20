UP universities to upload teacher, student data on ABACUS portal
The higher education department has decided to link various aspects of students and teachers with state level Academic Bank of Credit ABACUS-UP portal.
Officials said this will be used to approve various works of students and teachers and added that the move is in line with the aim to ensure better implementation of the new national education policy (NEP).
The state level Academic Bank of Credit ABACUS-UP portal is part of NEP.
All higher education institutes that come under the preview of NEP-20 have also been asked to upload data of students and teachers on the ABACUS-UP portal, officials said.
“Grants to be approved by the department for research and development scheme will be allowed to only those colleges, whose data of students and teachers enrolled under NEP 2020 will be uploaded on ABACUS-UP portal,” reads a letter written by additional chief secretary Monika S Garg to all vice chancellors of universities and director of higher education on April 19. “Work including procedure for exit and re-entry of students admitted under NEP-20, verification of academic records of students, grants to be approved by the department for research and development scheme will be allowed to only those university departments, whose data of students enrolled under NEP and teachers will be uploaded on ABACUS-UP portal,” the letter said.
“Grants to be sanctioned by the department for Center of Excellence and other schemes will be allowed to only those universities, whose data of students enrolled under NEP 2020 and all teachers of the university will be uploaded on ABACUS-UP portal,” Garg said in her missive to vice chancellors.
“Under the Career Advancement Scheme, college teachers will be promoted on the basis of data uploaded on the ABACUS-UP portal. Verification and approval of state level teacher award application and various levels will be done on the basis of data being uploaded on the portal,” Garg said in her letter.
-
5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.
-
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh meet Sonia Gandhi
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh met party chief Sonia Gandhi in presence of political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the road map to contest the 2023 MP assembly elections, leaders familiar with the matter said. A survey was also conducted on 75 seats, where the Congress has lost four times consecutively, to analyse the reasons for the defeat.
-
AAP MP promises SYL water to Haryana, kicks up political storm in Punjab
Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party triggered a political storm in Punjab after he said that waters from the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal will reach Haryana's fields if his party comes to power in the state. Gupta, who is the AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, on Tuesday claimed that his party will form the government in Haryana and “water” will reach every field in the state in 2025.
-
Lucknow’s Gudamba firing incident follow-up: Six arrested, six cops suspended after CM highlights matter
Six people were arrested on Tuesday for firing on a group of youths in a car after chasing them for over a kilometre under the Gudamba police station limits on Sunday, police officials said. On Tuesday, Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur suspended six police personnel including inspector in-charge of Gudamba police station, Satish Sahu, two sub-inspectors – Mohd Mahroof and Satish Kumar – as well as two constables.
-
Congress set to take action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar
The Congress is set to initiate disciplinary action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar for going against “party lines”, said sources on Tuesday. Similar action is expected against veteran Kerala leader KV Thomas, who too was put on notice by the party's disciplinary action committee on April 11. The disciplinary committee is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide the fate of the two senior party leaders.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics