U.P. univs, colleges saw marked enrolment fall during pandemic: Govt report
The exercise to increase enrolment in higher education institutions suffered a setback during the Covid pandemic period, says a government report. In the academic session 2021-22, there was a decline in the number of students in higher education institutions in the state by over 4.80 lakh, reveals a report based on data collated from 51 state universities and 7,875 degree colleges by the Directorate of Higher Education, U.P.
As per the report, a total of 50,21,277 students, including 18,60,220 males and 31,61,057 females, were registered in the higher educational institutions of the state in 2020-21 session whereas in 2021-22 this number dipped to 45,40,605 students, including 21,77,467 males and 23,63,138 females.
The number of students in higher education in 2019-2020 was 41,83,992, including 19,69,206 males and 22,14,786 females, it notes. A scrutiny of the report shows that during the pandemic, the decrease in the number of students in higher educational institutions had the biggest impact on education of females. In the 2019-20 session, just 22,14,786 females had taken admission in higher education institutions but this figure jumped to 31,61,057 in 2020-21.
However, in 2021-22, the number of enrolment of females came down to 23,63,138—a fall of 7,97,919. The report says the efforts of the Union education ministry and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to increase enrolment of students in higher education institutions suffered a setback during the pandemic in Uttar Pradesh.
Conceding the dip, director, higher education, U.P., Amit Bhardwaj said the records show there was a decrease in the enrolment of students in higher educational institutions during the Covid period. “Efforts are now being made to improve the enrolments in 2022-23 session,” he said.
Teacher MLC (Allahabad Jhansi region) Suresh Kumar Tripathi said the pandemic impacted all walks of life and also led to a fall in enrolment of students in both schools and colleges. “It is the time for officials to undertake enrolments of students in higher education institutions in the state on a war footing to make up for the negative impact of the pandemic,” he said.
-
Arrested while taking ₹4 lakh bribe, services of Karnal woman ASI terminated
A day after getting arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh to drop rape charges from an FIR, the services of a woman assistant sub-inspector have been terminated. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia confirmed that the services of the ASI, Sarita Rani, have been terminated with immediate effect. A resident of Sonkra village, Navjot Singh alleged that Rani had already taken ₹10,000 as bribe.
-
Chandigarh | From July 15, hefty fines await those not segregating waste
The Chandigarh municipal corporation is set to crack the whip on defaulters from July 15. There are four types of solid waste including, dry, wet, hazardous and sanitary waste. As per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all households have to segregate their waste. The MC had started the door-to-door garbage collection from its own vehicles, around 540 in number, last year in January. The vehicles have four bins to collect different types of waste.
-
Cyber fraudsters’ gang busted by Karnal police
Sleuths of the cyber crime cell of Karnal police range have busted a gang of online fraudsters with the arrest of four men. The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar alias Munnna of Delhi; Sonbir Rathore of Bhind, Madhya Pradesh and Pankaj Kumar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Another member of the gang, Abdulla of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, is still at large.
-
Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra
Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday. Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.” The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association.
-
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
