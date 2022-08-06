UP urban dev officers’ Tiranga transit tour from August 11 to 14
Lucknow: The officers of the Uttar Pradesh urban development department will be on Tiranga transit tour, visiting various districts from August 11 to 14 to review the preparations for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.
Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said independence week would be celebrated from August 11 to 17 and Har Ghar Tiranga programme would be organized between August 13 to 15 on the occasion of 75 years of independence. People were being motivated to hoist the national flag at their residences and establishments, he said.
In view of the directions issued by the UP chief secretary and additional chief secretary to chief minister, the officers of the urban development department would visit various districts to review the preparations in the urban areas. The programme should be organized in dignified manner and effectively, he said.
Chennai FIR: SC directs conman Sukesh to be probed via video conferencing
The Supreme Court on Friday directed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to be interrogated in a criminal case registered against him in Chennai through video conferencing as he is presently lodged at Tihar Jail and has sought permission from the top court to be shifted to any other jail apprehending threat to his life. Additional solicitor general SV Raju appearing for ED suggested if the same could be done through video conferencing. ED claimed that he paid close to ₹12.5 crore as bribe.
Uddhav Thackeray back in the saddle as Saamana editor
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. Since Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case, the newspaper is being run by a team of senior editorial hands across three editions, namely, Mumbai, Pune and Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). The newspaper had Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor. Saamana and the printed word at large is central to the Shiv Sena's politics.
BMC finalises plot to build dorm for Tata Memorial patients living on roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday finalised plots in Parel to build a dormitory for Tata Memorial Hospital patients, who seek refuge on footpaths and under the Hindmata flyover, due to a lack of affordable accommodations. Assistant commissioner, Swapnaja Kshirsagar, F (south) ward further said, “The treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital goes on for three months and the patients cannot afford to travel to and fro regularly. They live on roads, under the flyover and get food from donors.”
17 samples from Maharashtra test negative for monkeypox
According to the state health department officials, 17 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra health department, “All samples have tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai. We are continuously monitoring suspected cases and the state health department is on alert. Eleven samples were tested at NIV and the remaining at Kasturba Hospital,” said Awate.
Sessions court grants bail to former PMC Bank director
The sessions court on Thursday granted bail to 72-year-old Daljit Singh Bal, former director of fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank, considering the letter written by then managing director of the bank, Joy Thomas, to the Reserve Bank of India, conceding that all the decisions regarding over-withdrawals were taken by him and the bank's executives acted on his instructions. He was also charged with sponsoring the loan proposal of his nephew, Tejinder Singh.
