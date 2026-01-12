UP will be at forefront of AI-driven healthcare in country: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh is at par with national average when it comes to health indicators and not at the bottom like it was earlier. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a conference on artificial intelligence (AI) in Lucknow on January 12. (HT photo)

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day conference “AI in Transforming Healthcare” here, he said: “Uttar Pradesh will be developed as a national leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare services under the UP AI Mission. AI is emerging as a powerful instrument to transform governance from a reactive approach to a proactive one.”

When we took over, we got a lot of complaints regarding unavailability of foodgrains via public distribution shops. We raided and found 30-lakh fake ration cards. Now with the introduction of digital technology and use of the installation of e-POS machines, there are no complaints, Yogi said while sharing how UP has used digital technology in various sectors.

“We reduced maternal mortality and also infant mortality rate. But challenges remain and we are working. By enabling real-time data collection and feedback on epidemics and vector-borne diseases, AI can support informed decision-making, stronger policies and better outcomes,” the CM added.

“The state government has consistently promoted technological innovation in healthcare. Key initiatives underway include a medical device park, a pharma park, a MedTech centre of excellence in Lucknow, an AI and innovation-based entrepreneurship centre in Gautam Buddha Nagar, a centre of excellence at IIT Kanpur and development of Lucknow as an AI City,” he said.

“Under the UP AI Mission, projects worth approximately ₹2,000 crore will be implemented in phases over the next three years, positioning Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of AI-driven healthcare in the country,” Yogi said.

He further said 1.06 crore families are now receiving pension for the elderly, destitute women, and persons with disabilities directly into their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer. Union minister of state Jitin Prasada in his address said the internet has reached villages and efforts are being made to use AI in various sectors such as health, education and agriculture.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, IT and electronics minister Sunil Sharma, minister of state Ajit Pal, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, additional chief secretary (medical) Amit Kumar Ghosh, CEO, State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) Archana Verma and GM, SACHIS, Dr Sachin Vaish were prominent among those present on the occasion. Various sessions focused on use of AI and future planning for the healthcare sector.