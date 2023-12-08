U.P. woman fakes robbery to escape repaying loan

A woman in her mid-50s from Hasanganj, Lucknow, fabricated a robbery story to avoid repaying loans she had taken. The woman falsely claimed that two men on a bike had robbed her of ₹1.10 lakh on December 1. Following the woman’s complaint, police immediately registered an FIR and launched an investigation. For representation only (HT FILE PHOTO)

However, a thorough examination of surveillance footage, local intelligence network and CCTV cameras along the reported route revealed no evidence of any robbery.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“When confronted with the lack of evidence, the woman confessed to have concocted the story. She admitted to have taken loans from multiple individuals and companies and was facing pressure to repay them. She believed that staging a robbery would allow her to escape her debts,” said DCP (central) Aparna Rajat Kaushik.

Sources privy to the probe revealed that the woman was unmarried and had received a merge sum of money from her father’s pension. She used this money to finance a lavish lifestyle due to which she came under heavy debt. She will likely face legal consequences for fabricating a crime, a police officer said.