UP112 ready to take emergency calls on fests with wider coverage

Lucknow With wider coverage range and better call taking capacity, the second phase of UP Police Integrated Emergency Response Centre, UP-112, was ready to handle pressure of emergency calls on Diwali to be celebrated on Sunday, said additional director general of UP112, Neera Rawat. The ADG said the calls related to burn cases and incidents resulting from bursting of crackers and fire often escalated during Diwali and the UP-112 was ready to provide help in every corner of the state. (Pic for representation)

She said the first phase of integrated emergency services was restricted to 4,800 police response vehicles (PRV) linked to its headquarters while it had been increased to 6278 PRVs at the present. She said earlier PRV was available at every 50.68 per square kilometre which had been reduced to 38.75 per square km. She said these PRVs rushed to the emergency spot after getting real time message from the headquarters through GPS linked devices and provide help to the caller.

The ADG said the calls related to burn cases and incidents resulting from bursting of crackers and fire often escalated during Diwali and the UP-112 was ready to provide help in every corner of the state. She said the call taking and call dispersing technique had been made more advanced following which call taking capacity could be increased from 50,000 to 1.30 lakh due to which call dropping would be decreased and more and more calls would be attended at a time.

She further informed earlier 673 call takers were present and now 825 call takers were there. She said UP112 would be further linked to other help lines numbers like CM Help Line 1076, NHAI Help Line 103 as well as Safe City and Smart City help lines.

The ADG said UP112’s average response time was 25 minutes and 42 seconds in 2017 which had been reduced to nine minutes and 18 seconds at present. She said some other emergency services like Women Help Line 1090, Women and Child Help Line 181, Medical Help Line 108, GRP, Fire Services and Cyber Crime Help Line 1930 had been linked to UP112.

“Besides, as many as 15.30 lakh senior citizens have been registered with UP112 under Savera scheme launched in Ghaziabad and 200 women have been registered under night escort services for safe night travel,” the ADG said.

