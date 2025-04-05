UP govt to study economic impact of Mahakumbh on 11 districts

The Yogi Adityanath-led state government will conduct an in-depth study of the economic impact of the Mahakumbh on 11 districts across Uttar Pradesh. An aerial view of the Sangam area showing thousands of devotees gathering for the Maghi Purnima sacred bath during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj on February 12, 2025. (File)

According to the state government, the motive behind this project is to assess the economic impact of the 45-day-long Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which began on January 13 and ended on February 26, and to learn from its success to drive development in the entire state.

The local bodies directorate has asked municipal commissioners and executive officers to provide detailed information on the festival’s impact.

The directorate has sought data from 11 districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Mathura, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Chitrakoot, Agra and Sitapur. The study will analyse the economic data from December, January and February to assess the festival’s impact.

The study is crucial as the Mahakumbh not only boosts religious and spiritual activities but also benefits tourism, hospitality, transportation, local industries and employment.

The findings will help analyse the economic benefits of similar events in the future and inform strategies for development in other districts.

According to the state government, the Mahakumbh festival has contributed significantly to the state’s GDP growth. The study’s findings will help develop strategies for the growth of other religious cities, including Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi.

The positive economic outcomes of the Mahakumbh festival can be replicated in other cities by promoting infrastructure development, tourism facilities and local entrepreneurship, added the government.