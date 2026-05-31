UP Housing Board raises plot rates in Lucknow by up to ₹6,500/sqm

The UP Housing Development Board has increased plot rates by up to ₹6,500 per square metre in its schemes in the state capital. The revised prices are effective from April 1, 2026. The UP Housing Board took the decision under its revised land-pricing policy. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Deputy housing commissioner Chandan Patel confirmed that the Housing Development Board has increased rates in its Avadh Vihar, Vrindavan and Amrapali schemes, which are currently the only Housing Board projects in Lucknow where plots are available for allotment.

Officials said the board took the decision under its revised land-pricing policy following a meeting on April 29. It was implemented three days ago.

In Vrindavan Scheme No. 4, land prices have risen by ₹6,500 per square metre from ₹37,000 to ₹43,500 per square metre. In Avadh Vihar, plot prices increased from ₹38,000 to ₹41,500 per square metre. The rates in Amrapali have gone up from ₹30,000 to ₹32,700 per square metre.

Officials maintained that rates have been revised in accordance with the new policy framework, which stipulates that Housing Board land prices cannot exceed district circle rates. In projects where development is ongoing and plots are available, an annual increase of around 8.70% based on the Marginal Cost Land Rate (MCLR) has been applied. Steeper revisions were approved in areas where Housing Board rates were significantly lower than prevailing circle rates.

Board finance controller Mahesh Chandra Pandey stated that in areas where the board rates are already higher than the circle rates, no major changes have been made. The order was issued earlier this month. Notably, he said the board has not increased rates in Vrindavan Scheme Sector No. 1 and Scheme Sector No. 2 Part-1, providing some relief to prospective buyers.

The board has also approved a substantial increase in Deen Dayalpuram Scheme in Takrohi, where rates have jumped from ₹17,000 to ₹29,000 per square metre.

Real estate observers say the latest revision may impact middle-income families planning to buy residential plots, as land costs constitute a major portion of overall housing expenditure. The unchanged prices of flats indicate that authorities remain cautious about demand in the apartment segment despite rising land values.