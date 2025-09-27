UPITS-2025: Invest UP highlights state’s investor-friendly policies to global tech leaders

Invest UP on Friday hosted a high-impact Global Capability Centres (GCCs) conclave at the UPITS-2025 to highlight Uttar Pradesh as one of India’s fastest-growing destinations for investment. Visitors attend the third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Exhibition (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The event, held in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet India, took place at a New Delhi hotel.

The event brought together global leaders from companies including Adobe, Capgemini, Circle K, Interra IT, Simpler IT, and Mercer India, along with senior policymakers, to discuss opportunities within the state’s growing technology and innovation ecosystem.

The summit included panel discussions on ‘The Tech-Driven Engines of Reinvention’, ‘Empowering the Next Wave of GCCs’, and ‘Strategic Risk Management in GCCs’.

Experts from more than 16 leading companies, including Orion Innovation and ACA Group, shared insights on enhancing the GCC ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh and preparing it for the future.

On the occasion, Invest UP CEO Vijay Kiran Anand emphasised the growing shift of GCCs toward Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. He highlighted the state’s extensive expressway network, expanding air connectivity and dedicated freight corridors as enablers for cost-efficient operations and decentralisation.

Anand also noted the state’s strong academic base, with IIT Kanpur, BHU, and IIM Lucknow supported by more than 8,000 higher education institutions producing world-class STEM talent.

With integrated ecosystems in AI, cloud, finance, and R&D, Uttar Pradesh is poised to generate over one lakh jobs in the coming years, positioning itself as a hub for digital value creation, he said.

During one-on-one meetings, several GCC participants expressed strong interest, attracted by the incentives under the UP GCC Policy and the state’s robust talent pool, infrastructure, and proactive governance.

On September 25, Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development, state government, chaired a dedicated GCC roundtable in Noida. He highlighted the availability of ready-to-move commercial spaces in Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, along with the GCC Policy 2024, which offers sector-specific incentives, plug-and-play facilities, and single-window clearances to create a seamless investment climate for global players.

Invest UP engages 30 Russian firms at UPITS-2025

Invest UP on Friday engaged 30 Russian companies representing a wide spectrum of sectors to explore trade and investment opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and deepen bilateral cooperation at the ongoing UPITS -2025 in Greater Noida.

The dialogue witnessed robust participation from 85 Indian companies, facilitating more than 240 targeted B2B meetings within a span of just three hours.

The session was chaired by ACS Alok Kumar and co-chaired by Shashank Chaudhary, additional CEO, Invest UP.

The discussions emphasised synergies in areas of mutual interest and highlighted the state’s emergence as a dynamic hub for international collaboration.

Russian investors expressed keen interest in the state’s expanding industrial base, proactive governance, and sector-specific incentives, said Invest UP.

It also showcased the state’s strategic positioning as a gateway for global partnerships, backed by world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.