UPMRC begins U-girder casting for Agra Metro’s second corridor

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Feb 17, 2025 10:37 PM IST

According to UPMRC, U-girders serve as the platform atop viaduct piers, supporting the metro tracks. These pre-fabricated girders are assembled in the casting yard and later installed using cranes, typically at night, to ensure safety.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) started casting U-girders on Monday for the second corridor of the Agra Metro Rail Project, stretching from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar. The casting work is being carried out at the Dauki casting yard in Agra district, UPMRC officials said.

Construction on the underground section from SN Medical College to RBS College has reached an advanced stage, with tunnelling work nearing completion (Sourced)
Construction on the underground section from SN Medical College to RBS College has reached an advanced stage, with tunnelling work nearing completion (Sourced)

Following a pooja ceremony, project director Arvind Rai, along with chief project manager (Corridor 2) K. Sushil Bhatt and other senior officials, inaugurated the casting process.

Managing director Sushil Kumar stated, “Team Agra Metro is committed to completing the project within the set timeline. With civil works on the second corridor progressing swiftly, we are determined to deliver a world-class metro system to the people of Agra.”

Meanwhile, construction on the underground section from SN Medical College to RBS College has reached an advanced stage, with tunnelling work nearing completion, according to a UPRMC press release.

Corridor 2 of the Agra Metro spans approximately 16 km, requiring around 800 U-girders and 400 other girders, including arch and double-T girders, for viaduct construction.

