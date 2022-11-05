UP: Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas ‘arrested’ by ED in Prayagraj

Mafiosi-turned politician and former MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s son and Mau MLA Abbas Ansari was ‘arrested’ by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Prayagraj late Friday night, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Abbas Ansari was summoned by ED for questioning on Friday afternoon, related to a case of money laundering registered against his father in July 2021, to the ED office in Prayagraj where after day-long questioning, he was “arrested” and taken to Moti Lal Nehru Divisional (Colvin) Hospital for a medical examination at around 11pm, the people said. His driver Ravi Kumar Sharma of Gazipur too has been detained, they added.

However, neither ED nor any of its official has formally confirmed Abbas Ansari’s detention or “arrest” till now.

ED earlier issued summons to over half a dozen relatives and associates of Mukhtar for questioning in a case of money laundering registered against him in March 2021.

Mukhtar is presently lodged in Banda jail.

It is worth mentioning that ED issued a lookout notice on October 11 against Abbas Ansari and Mukhtar’s wife Afshan Ansari. However, Abbas was given relief by the Supreme Court. Following this, ED sent summons to him and his younger brother Umar on May 20 for questioning. A fresh summon was also issued by ED to Abbas later on.

In response to the summons, Abbas along with his lawyer arrived at the ED office located in Civil Lines on Friday afternoon. After almost nine hours of questioning, he was ‘arrested’. After his ‘arrest’ and medical examination, he was taken to an unspecified destination, claimed the people.

ED is presently investigating movable and immovable assets of Mukhtar, his kin and associates, which they allegedly earned through illegal means. ED had carried out raids at 12 places in Ghazipur, Lucknow and Delhi and seized evidences of monetary transactions recently.

ED officials had then also issued notices to Mukhtar’s brother MP Afzal Ansari, brother-in-law Atif Raza, son Abbas Ansari and some other persons, including close relatives and associates, and called them for recording their statements. While some other persons to whom the notices were issued gave their statements, Mukhtar’s wife Afshan has failed to arrive at the ED office.

Enforcement Directorate teams raided five spots in Ghazipur, four in Lucknow and three in Delhi and seized files related to properties, transactions along with laptops and several mobile phones recently. Scanning of files and equipment revealed that kin and members of Mukhtar Ansari’s gang were allegedly involved in illegal activities and businesses, those in the know of things said.