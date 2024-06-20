 UPNEDA, AKTU and NRDC collaborate on Energy Conservation Building Codes - Hindustan Times
UPNEDA, AKTU and NRDC collaborate on Energy Conservation Building Codes

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 20, 2024 08:50 AM IST

‘We are witnessing and experiencing the severe effects of heat. Collaboration is crucial, and we are poised for a highly productive partnership.’

To facilitate support and foster collaboration among the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), and the Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed. This collaboration aims to advance building energy codes, integrate them into existing building permission processes, provide policy inputs, and build a cadre of professionals and government officials pivotal for implementing building energy codes and promoting energy efficiency initiatives in Uttar Pradesh.

High-rise building and street lights in dark for promote energy conservation by turning off all non-essential lights (HT File)

It was during a workshop which was organised by the department of housing and urban planning, department of environment, forests, and climate change in collaboration with NRDC and knowledge partners AKTU to convene all relevant stakeholders for the effective implementation of upcoming policies in the state.

AKTU’s FoAP, UPNEDA, and NRDC will engage in dialogues, workshops, webinars, and knowledge exchange activities based on their collective experience in implementing Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC) in other states.

Vandana Sehgal, professor and dean of the faculty of architecture and planning (FoAP) at AKTU, emphasised the urgent need for collaborative efforts integrating technology and policy to address the profound impacts of heat: ‘We are witnessing and experiencing the severe effects of heat. Collaboration is crucial, and we are poised for a highly productive partnership.’

The collaboration will focus on disseminating information, conducting training for stakeholders and government officials, including the empanelment of Third Party Assessors (TPAs) on building efficiency issues, and sharing information and documentation as needed. Additionally, it will include expert visits, experience sharing with other institutions, and other cooperative efforts agreed upon by all parties.

Activities will also address Urban Heat Island mitigation, Cool Roof technologies, Sustainable Building Envelopes, and the development of course materials on building decarbonisation as identified by all parties.

