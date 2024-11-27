Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPPCL clarifies: It’s not privatisation but partnership with pvt sector

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 27, 2024 08:46 PM IST

A UPPCL spokesman said that misleading information was being circulated about the reform process by some vested interests.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) management on Wednesday clarified that the ongoing reform process in the energy sector was not about privatisation but a partnership with the private sector.

FOr representation only (HT File Photo)
FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

A UPPCL spokesman said that misleading information was being circulated about the reform process by some vested interests.

“The UPPCL has assured that the interests of officers and employees will be fully protected under the reform process. There will be no reduction in their service conditions, promotions, or retirement benefits,” he said.

Employees will be given three options: they can either remain in their current positions, transfer to UPPCL, or opt for an attractive Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). All three options will be available simultaneously.

“The reform process will be overseen by senior government officials, ensuring the protection of employees’ interests. Special provisions will be included in the contract to safeguard employees’ service conditions. There will be no layoffs, and there will be no reduction in salaries, allowances, or promotions,” the spokesman said.

He said the reform will only be implemented in areas where performance parameters are poor.

Regarding the financial condition of the energy sector, UPPCL stated that the data being presented was based on audited accounts, and the figures in question were prepared by the corporation’s own officials.

The corporation appealed to its staff to support the reform and disregard misleading information.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On