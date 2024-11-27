UPPCL clarifies: It’s not privatisation but partnership with pvt sector

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) management on Wednesday clarified that the ongoing reform process in the energy sector was not about privatisation but a partnership with the private sector. FOr representation only (HT File Photo)

A UPPCL spokesman said that misleading information was being circulated about the reform process by some vested interests.

“The UPPCL has assured that the interests of officers and employees will be fully protected under the reform process. There will be no reduction in their service conditions, promotions, or retirement benefits,” he said.

Employees will be given three options: they can either remain in their current positions, transfer to UPPCL, or opt for an attractive Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). All three options will be available simultaneously.

“The reform process will be overseen by senior government officials, ensuring the protection of employees’ interests. Special provisions will be included in the contract to safeguard employees’ service conditions. There will be no layoffs, and there will be no reduction in salaries, allowances, or promotions,” the spokesman said.

He said the reform will only be implemented in areas where performance parameters are poor.

Regarding the financial condition of the energy sector, UPPCL stated that the data being presented was based on audited accounts, and the figures in question were prepared by the corporation’s own officials.

The corporation appealed to its staff to support the reform and disregard misleading information.