Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPPCL tightens rules on bill payments, requires minimum dues for instalments

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 09, 2024 06:10 AM IST

UPPCL has reiterated that no new approvals for installment payments will be granted to any category of consumers, whether at counters, online, or through other platforms.

In a bid to streamline bill payments and curb non-compliance, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued a directive for its consumers regarding delayed bill payments.

The Corporation retains the right to disconnect electricity services for unpaid dues. (File)
The Corporation retains the right to disconnect electricity services for unpaid dues. (File)

According to an order issued by managing director Pankaj Kumar on Thursday, UPPCL has reiterated that no new approvals for installment payments will be granted to any category of consumers, whether at counters, online, or through other platforms.

Under the new system, to avail the facility of paying bills in installments, consumers with Lifeline connections—typically lower-income households—must deposit at least 10% of their total dues or 250, whichever is higher. Meanwhile, other categories of defaulters are required to pay a minimum of 25% of their pending dues. The same 25% minimum applies to previously disconnected connections.

The Corporation retains the right to disconnect electricity services for unpaid dues. In an appeal to consumers, the corporation urged Lifeline and economically weaker category consumers to deposit at least 10% of their outstanding bills, while all other consumers should pay 25%, to avoid disconnection during the forthcoming mega drive campaign.

“Additionally, any unauthorised reconnections made without settling dues will result in legal action under Section 138B, with fines and recovery of the full outstanding amount,” the corporation has warned.

The order mandates that consumers must pay the minimum required deposit before they can benefit from any installment facility, and overdue consumers are limited to utilising installment facilities once per month. UPPCL field units are tasked with ensuring consumers are made aware of the specifics of this payment policy, with clear instructions on the consequences of failing to adhere to payment schedules.

For consumers facing disconnection, a special clause ensures that reconnection will only proceed once the necessary amount has been cleared with UPPCL’s setup.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //