UPPCL tightens rules on bill payments, requires minimum dues for instalments

In a bid to streamline bill payments and curb non-compliance, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued a directive for its consumers regarding delayed bill payments. The Corporation retains the right to disconnect electricity services for unpaid dues. (File)

According to an order issued by managing director Pankaj Kumar on Thursday, UPPCL has reiterated that no new approvals for installment payments will be granted to any category of consumers, whether at counters, online, or through other platforms.

Under the new system, to avail the facility of paying bills in installments, consumers with Lifeline connections—typically lower-income households—must deposit at least 10% of their total dues or ₹250, whichever is higher. Meanwhile, other categories of defaulters are required to pay a minimum of 25% of their pending dues. The same 25% minimum applies to previously disconnected connections.

The Corporation retains the right to disconnect electricity services for unpaid dues. In an appeal to consumers, the corporation urged Lifeline and economically weaker category consumers to deposit at least 10% of their outstanding bills, while all other consumers should pay 25%, to avoid disconnection during the forthcoming mega drive campaign.

“Additionally, any unauthorised reconnections made without settling dues will result in legal action under Section 138B, with fines and recovery of the full outstanding amount,” the corporation has warned.

The order mandates that consumers must pay the minimum required deposit before they can benefit from any installment facility, and overdue consumers are limited to utilising installment facilities once per month. UPPCL field units are tasked with ensuring consumers are made aware of the specifics of this payment policy, with clear instructions on the consequences of failing to adhere to payment schedules.

For consumers facing disconnection, a special clause ensures that reconnection will only proceed once the necessary amount has been cleared with UPPCL’s setup.