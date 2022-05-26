UPPCL to install 4-G smart prepaid meters from July 1
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will install 4-G smart prepaid meters at the consumers’ households in the state from July 1 and also convert the existing 12 lakh 2-G/3-G smart meters into meters based on 4-G technology, said people aware of the development.
“The Union power ministry has agreed to UPPCL’s demand for installation of 4-G smart meters from July 1 and also replacement of existing meters based on outdated 2-G/3-G technology because of which meters often malfunction,” an official said.
The UPPCL had stopped midway the work of installation of 40 lakh smart meters in the state after the bulk disconnection of smart meters caused blackout in around 2 lakh houses in UP on August 12 in 2020 apart from other regular complaints.
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar who had been opposing installation of 2-G/3-G meters for a long time said the decision to install only 4-G meters from July 1 was appropriate and would make such meters more acceptable to people.
He demanded the UPPCL to adjust postpaid consumers’ security deposit when smart prepaid meters were installed in their houses. As per the Central government decision, now all meters will be replaced with smart prepaid meters in all the states to improve financial state of government-owned discoms and help consumers to plan their power utilisation in a better way.
The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a government of India-owned company, is implementing the Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP) in the country.
-
Youth found murdered in Pratapgarh
The body of a 25-year-old youth with deep injury marks was found in Raniganj area of Pratapgarh district on Wednesday morning. Salman Khan, had left home on Tuesday evening to attend a function at Veerapur. His kin launched a search when he did not return till late in the night. His kin also reached the spot and identified the body.
-
Process begins for recruitment of 917 asst profs in 321 govt-aided degree colleges
Process to kick-start new recruitment drive for assistant professors in 321 government-aided degree colleges of the state has begun in earnest. The Directorate of Higher Education, UP has sent a notification of 917 posts of assistant professors of 37 subjects lying vacant in these institutions to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission. If all goes as per plan, online applications could be invited in July.
-
12 teachers injured in car-trax collision in Fazilka
Twelve teachers were injured, including four critically, after a vehicle in which they were travelling in collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Fazilka district on Wednesday. As per information, 12 government teachers belonging to different areas of the district but posted at various places in Taran Taran were returning back to their homes in a tempo trax. Eight teachers with minor injuries have been admitted to local civil hospital.
-
Haalchal Dasta to be now known as Jan Samvad Dasta
The name of the initiative Haalchal Dasta, started by SSP Ajay Kumar, has now been changed to Jan Samvad Dasta as it gains much popularity among people from all walks of life and is getting massive response. Established by SSP Ajay Kumar, the Haalchal Dasta also proved helpful in ensuring peaceful polls.
-
Two killed as van overturns, goes up in flames on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Police said all the passengers are related to each other and are residents of Haridwar, Uttarakhand. They identified the deceased persons as Savita Prasad, 22, and Chandra Prakash, 35. The three severely injured passengers were identified as Anuj Kumar, 22, Nisha Singh, 17, and Avdhesh Prasad, 30. The sixth person’s identity was withheld.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics