UPPCL to study power systems in Gujarat, MP and Haryana, adopt best practices; teams dispatched

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will study best practices in the country’s leading energy corporations and adopt them to improve the power supply system in Uttar Pradesh.

For representation only

The corporation has dispatched three teams to Gujarat, MP and Haryana to study the good work being done in discoms there from August 23 to 25. The teams will study the work related to metering, billing connections and distribution.

“After the teams submit their recommendations in a week of their return, we will make a strategy to adopt the best things the energy corporations in the three states are doing,” UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel said. He said the energy corporations of Gujarat, MP and Haryana have been getting good ratings in the Power Finance Corporation’s annual all-India rating reports.

Welcoming the move, UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Jitendra Singh Gurjar said this was a good initiative by the management.

“The Abhiyanta Sangh has in the past given its suggestions after studying models in other states. The UPPCL can increase its revenue collection and bring about qualitative change in the power supply system by implementing those recommendations in the state,” he said.