News / Cities / Lucknow News / UPPCL transformers above 100 KVA: Corp seeks to fix engrs’ accountability in case of failure

UPPCL transformers above 100 KVA: Corp seeks to fix engrs’ accountability in case of failure

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 06, 2024 06:53 PM IST

After October, February 2024 to be observed as Maintenance Month again, to fix remaining maintenance gaps

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management on Saturday issued orders seeking to fix personal accountability of engineers right from junior engineers to superintendent engineers, for failure of distribution in all transformers above 100 KVA due to poor maintenance.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Since sufficient funds have been provided in 2023 for capacity enhancement, protection systems, and maintenance of distribution transformers, it is necessary that all these activities are completed in time,” Ashish Goyel, chairman, UPPCL, said in the order.

“Now, if a distribution transformer of 100 KVA or above gets damaged, responsibility (of engineers concerned) will be determined,” he added.

He said since there was sufficient time before the summer season, there was no reason why maintenance/protection work cannot be completed on time. “Therefore, if a distribution transformer gets damaged, departmental action will be taken against the responsible personnel,” he warned.

In October 2023, Goyel had issued instructions to officials to complete maintenance work, and the same month was celebrated as ‘maintenance month’. Along with this, under various schemes related to ‘Additional Business Plan’, ‘ 20 crore per district’, and ‘Municipal Corporation’, approval for capacity enhancement and protection equipment of distribution transformers has been provided by the corporation.

“Despite several works being completed during the maintenance month campaign of October 2023, there are still places where maintenance work remains. Therefore, it has been decided to observe February 2024 again as Maintenance Month, for which separate detailed instructions are being issued,” the chairman said in the order.

