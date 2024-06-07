UP’s 35 more health units awarded NQAS certificate

Thirty-five additional health units in Uttar Pradesh have been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificate, taking the total number of NQAS-certified health units in the state to 217. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This certificate has been given to the state’s health units for quality treatment, meeting and exceeding health standards.

The NQAS programme, launched by the ministry of health and family welfare, aims to recognise good performing facilities as well as improving the credibility of public hospitals in the community.

Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, director, Balrampur Hospital, said that after receiving the NQAS certification, the facilities for patients at their hospital have improved. NHM general manager, quality assurance, Dr. Nishant Kumar Jaiswal, said that the CHCs that received NQAS this year include Cholapur CHC of Varanasi and Bilaspur CHC of Rampur.

In the state, 95 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 122 other health units have received the NQAS certification.

Lucknow ranks first, Prayagraj is in the second place in state. Districts with only one NQAS-certified health unit include Sitapur, Hardoi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Auraiya, Baghpat, Bahraich, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mau, Siddharthnagar, and Bulandshahr.