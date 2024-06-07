 UP’s 35 more health units awarded NQAS certificate - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP’s 35 more health units awarded NQAS certificate

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 07, 2024 07:18 PM IST

This certificate has been given to the state’s health units for quality treatment, meeting and exceeding health standards.

Thirty-five additional health units in Uttar Pradesh have been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificate, taking the total number of NQAS-certified health units in the state to 217.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

This certificate has been given to the state’s health units for quality treatment, meeting and exceeding health standards.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The NQAS programme, launched by the ministry of health and family welfare, aims to recognise good performing facilities as well as improving the credibility of public hospitals in the community.

Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, director, Balrampur Hospital, said that after receiving the NQAS certification, the facilities for patients at their hospital have improved. NHM general manager, quality assurance, Dr. Nishant Kumar Jaiswal, said that the CHCs that received NQAS this year include Cholapur CHC of Varanasi and Bilaspur CHC of Rampur.

In the state, 95 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 122 other health units have received the NQAS certification.

Lucknow ranks first, Prayagraj is in the second place in state. Districts with only one NQAS-certified health unit include Sitapur, Hardoi, Bareilly, Moradabad, Auraiya, Baghpat, Bahraich, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mau, Siddharthnagar, and Bulandshahr.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP’s 35 more health units awarded NQAS certificate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On