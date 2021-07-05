UP’s Covid advisory panel submits plan to check spread of Delta Plus variant

The state advisory committee for Covid control has submitted a plan to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to stop the spread of Delta Plus variant in the state. Among other measures, the panel has recommended genome sequencing of 5% samples on random basis in every city.

Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), heads the committee. No Delta Plus case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far.

“Yes, the plan has been submitted as the Delta Plus variant is a variant of concern (VOC). That’s why we have recommended genome sequencing of 5% samples on random basis in every city, besides keeping a strict watch on people coming from other states either by flight , train, bus or in their own cars. For that, there is a need to strengthen ground surveillance,” Prof Dhiman said.

“The authorities are better prepared to fight the Delta Plus variant as the strategy to counter the third wave is prepared. Once the mutation is detected, then containment zones would be strictly created, where no movement would be allowed in any case. Another step is promoting Covid appropriate behaviour, besides going for aggressive vaccination,” he added.

Better coordination among various departments like police, airports, railways , roadways, highways , healthcare workers, doctors, paramedical workers, frontline workers , municipal corporations and various surveillance committees would be required, he said.

Three major characteristics

Professor Dhiman said, “Delta virus has three major characteristics. It possesses more infectivity and transmissibility. It also multiplies at double speed and has more virulence capacity. That’s why it caused more severe disease. The third characteristic is that it has the capacity to escape natural immunity.”

Vaccination crucial

The threat posed by the Delta variant makes it more crucial than ever that more people roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated, especially looking at how people have suffered in the past, the SGPGI director said.

He also said, “Vaccination is still a powerful protection against all the variants, including Delta. But the rapid spread of the variants is still raising concern because of the large number of people who remain unvaccinated. If we allow the Delta variant to spread, there would be a greater chance of even more dangerous mutants to evolve. Currently, we know vaccines work against Delta variants, but more mutations could lead to some variants that can evade vaccines. That’s why it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated now to stop the chain of infection.”

“The Delta (Plus) is known as mutation variant K417N, it is presumed that it would be more virulent and smarter in escaping immunity than the Delta virus. So, it’s better that we avoid an outbreak of this variant,” he said.