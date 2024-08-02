U.P’s GSDP projected at 27.51 lakh crore: Khanna

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday informed the state legislative assembly that 4,952 proposals involving investment of ₹1.81 lakh crore have begun commercial operations in the state. Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna. (File photo)

Minister for industrial development Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ gave this information during question hour in the house. He said about 37 lakh new job avenues have been created with the new investment.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna said state’s industrial growth rate was 22.09 percent. He said UP’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) is estimated to be ₹24.99 lakh crore while the union government has projected the state’s GSDP to be ₹27.51 lakh crore.

Khanna was replying to supplementary questions from Samajwadi Party member Ragini Sonkar about the industrial units that have become functional post groundbreaking ceremony-4 and whether some of the industrial units have shifted operations from the state. She said Samsung India has shifted its operations from Uttar Pradesh. Minister for industrial development Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ though initially replied to her question and gave a detailed sector wise breakup of the investment made in the state, she was not satisfied and then Khanna rose to speak on the issue.

Khanna said no industrial unit has shifted operations from the state. He said the Samsung India’s mobile displaying unit was still functioning in the state and the state government was giving incentives to all the industrial units as promised. He said the industrial units work where it suits them, and the issue of Samsung India was being dealt with at political and official levels.

Meanwhile, SP member Anil Pradhan began his question after raising slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Samvidhan’. Pradhan asked the state government about the MSP, GST on farm products and waiver of farm loan while raising the slogan.

Minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi countered him and questioned the SP’s alliance with the Congress and said the SP was now with the grand old party that violated the constitutional norms by imposing emergency in 1975. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ strongly objected to the minister’s observations. Shahi, however questioned the INDIA alliance of which the SP was a part.