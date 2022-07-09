U.P.’s Kheri court summons Mohammed Zubair in 2021 case

Kheri police on Friday issued a fresh warrant against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a case lodged against him with Mohammadi Kotwali police of U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri district in 2021 on the complaint of private news channel’s reporter.

This comes after the Supreme Court granted five days’ interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in a case registered in Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet. He is presently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur jail.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Lakhimpur Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh said, “On the orders of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), a case was lodged at Mohammadi Kotwali in which a ‘warrant B’ was issued against Mohd Zubair.”

“On Friday, Mohammadi Kotwali police reached Sitapur where Mohd Zubair is presently lodged and served the ‘warrant B’,” he added. As per the ASP, “warrant B” is served when an accused is already in jail.

Zubair was arrested on June 17 by Delhi Police in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. He was produced in Sitapur in connection with a different complaint against him for allegedly calling Hindu seers “hate mongers”

According to Mohammadi police sources, a criminal case against Zubair was registered in September 2021 on the orders of ACJM court. Mohammadi police said in the FIR, complainant Ashish Katiyar, a reporter of a private news channel and a resident of Mohammadi town of Lakhimpur Kheri, had accused Zubair of misrepresenting a news item aired on his channel in his tweet and created unrest in the society.

As per the police, Zubair is to be produced before the ACJM court in Mohammadi on July 11 in connection with the 2021 case. (With Agency Inputs)