U.P.’s Kheri court summons Mohammed Zubair in 2021 case
Kheri police on Friday issued a fresh warrant against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a case lodged against him with Mohammadi Kotwali police of U.P.’s Lakhimpur Kheri district in 2021 on the complaint of private news channel’s reporter.
This comes after the Supreme Court granted five days’ interim bail to Mohammed Zubair in a case registered in Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet. He is presently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur jail.
Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Lakhimpur Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh said, “On the orders of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), a case was lodged at Mohammadi Kotwali in which a ‘warrant B’ was issued against Mohd Zubair.”
“On Friday, Mohammadi Kotwali police reached Sitapur where Mohd Zubair is presently lodged and served the ‘warrant B’,” he added. As per the ASP, “warrant B” is served when an accused is already in jail.
Zubair was arrested on June 17 by Delhi Police in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. He was produced in Sitapur in connection with a different complaint against him for allegedly calling Hindu seers “hate mongers”
According to Mohammadi police sources, a criminal case against Zubair was registered in September 2021 on the orders of ACJM court. Mohammadi police said in the FIR, complainant Ashish Katiyar, a reporter of a private news channel and a resident of Mohammadi town of Lakhimpur Kheri, had accused Zubair of misrepresenting a news item aired on his channel in his tweet and created unrest in the society.
As per the police, Zubair is to be produced before the ACJM court in Mohammadi on July 11 in connection with the 2021 case.
-
Ludhiana | Fire breaks out in compartment of passenger train
A fire broke out in a compartment of the Hisar-Ludhiana passenger train on platform number 5 of the Ludhiana railway station on Saturday. Police said the fire was noticed in the train on platform number 5 around 11.15am and was doused by security personnel within five minutes. Government Railway Police deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Rana said that a passer-by reportedly threw a cigarette on a seat inside the train that sparked off the fire.
-
CCSU in Meerut postpones exams due to Kanwar Yatra
Chaudhary Charan Singh University, in Meerut has postponed all examinations in university and affiliated colleges that were scheduled from July 20 to 27 due to Kanwar Yatra that begins from July 15. New dates of the postponed exams would be declared on university website, officials said. B. Ed and semesters examinations of different professional courses are going on in university and affiliated colleges. The exams for LLB and LLM courses are due from July 12.
-
British era Carnac bridge to be demolished
Carnac Bridge in South Mumbai, built in the British era nearly 150 years ago, is in deteriorating condition and will be demolished in July. The bridge was declared unsafe by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay experts in 2018 and is expected to be demolished by a team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and central railway officials. The central railway will operate small blocks to dismantle the bridge, but later major railway blocks will be required.
-
Akhilesh’s ‘immaturity’ has weakened SP: Shivpal
Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief and Samajwadi Party MLA, Shivpal Yadav, estranged with SP chief and nephew Akhilesh Yadav for the second time, criticized the latter for his “immaturity”, which he claimed had weakened the SP. The fresh remarks against the Samajwadi Party chief came a day after Shivpal attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu, nominated by the ruling NDA for the July 18 presidential elections.
-
Dacoity attempt foiled in UP’s Prayagraj, one dead
Alert villagers foiled a loot attempt in Majra Umapur village of Sarsedi gram panchayat under Bara police station located in trans-Yamuna area of the district on Friday night. One of the accused attacked villagers with knife while attempting to flee. An FIR has been registered, police said. SHO of Bara police station Kamlesh Kumar said that locals informed, five dacoits entered home of a daily wage labourer on Friday night, Ajay Kumar.
