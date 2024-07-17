U.P’s longest solar park to come up on Bundelkhand expressway

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh’s longest solar park will come up on the Bundelkhand Expressway, covering 1,700 hectares. It will be developed under the ‘Build, Own, and Operate’ (BOO) model, supervised by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Efforts are also underway to establish an industrial corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway, spanning from Etawah to Chitrakoot, specifically in Banda and Jalaun. (Sourced)

The UPEIDA has allocated 1,700 hectares of land for the solar park between the main carriageway and the service road along the 296 km Bundelkhand Expressway, from Etawah to Chitrakoot. The land’s average width is between 15 to 20 metres.

“Developing the longest solar park hectares is estimated to cost over ₹2,500 crore. There will also be a provision to allot land to companies on a 25-year lease basis,” said the UPEIDA on Wednesday.

The solar park will be able to produce 450 MW of energy, sufficient to meet the requirements of around one lakh consumers. Efforts are also underway to establish an industrial corridor along the Bundelkhand Expressway, spanning from Etawah to Chitrakoot, specifically in Banda and Jalaun.

Additionally, around 25,000 saplings of peepal, pakad, banyan, gular, and neem trees will be planted along the expressway. The Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority will also develop a new city akin to Noida, covering around 36,000 acres, by 2028.