UP’s zero poverty scheme to be named after Ambedkar: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday dedicated the state’s zero poverty scheme to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary. CM Adityanath was addressing an event organised at Ambedkar Mahasabha campus. (PTI photo)

“Today on the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb I wish to dedicate the scheme to Baba Saheb. This scheme will be dedicated to Baba Sahab and will be known by his name only. UP the biggest state population wise will be first to step towards zero poverty,” said the CM addressing the event organised at Ambedkar Mahasabha campus.

“UP has taken initiative for zero poverty. In the past 8 years, the government has done a lot for Musahar, Vantangia, Tharu, Shahariya, Gond, Kol community by providing land, house, toilet, pension to eligibles, ration card and Ayushman cards. This trend is being taken forward under zero poverty programme and we are going to connect 14 to 15 lakh families with all facilities in one go,” said the CM.

“You will find 20 to 25 families in each gram panchayat are there who are yet to get benefit of all major schemes. These facilities will be provided by double engine government,” he said.

“The effort to fulfill dream of Baba Saheb in India was first initiated by Atal Vihari Vajpayee and it was given a push by present PM Narendra Modi. Can we imagine that in just ten years, India became first country to give rights to all its people. A total of 80 crore people got free ration, 50 crore got Ayushman Bharat cover, 12 crore got houses with toilet, 45 crore people could open Jan Dhan bank account, ten crore families getting Ujjawala cooking gas cylinder and 4-crore houses to families”, the CM said.

CM Adityanath also criticised the opposition saying that both the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) used to insult Baba Saheb.

“Congress and SP used to insult Baba Saheb. They never allowed his memorial to be built in Delhi. Samajwadi Party had said they will pull down memorial of Baba Saheb if it is made. Today entire India is paying tribute to Baba Saheb who said be educated. If we are educated, we won’t get distracted,” he said.