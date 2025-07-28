‘UPSIDA working for environmental protection in industrial zones’

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is actively working to implement advanced initiatives for environmental protection in industrial zones across the state for a ‘Green and Industry-Friendly Uttar Pradesh’. (Pic for representation)

According to the UPSIDA’s chief executive officer Mayur Maheshwari, it is rapidly setting up and upgrading state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plants to ensure effective treatment of industrial effluents.

The UPSIDA is facilitating treatment of industrial and domestic wastewater in key industrial areas of the state through Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs), and Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs).

These plants aim to treat wastewater generated by industrial units and residential zones to meet environmental standards, enabling the reuse of treated water for various non-potable purposes.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar district, two WWTPs are currently operational in UPSIDA-managed industrial areas. Similarly, the 3.6 MLD capacity plant at EPIP Kasna is also being upgraded.

In Ghaziabad district, the STP located at Trans Delhi Signature City, Loni, has been operational since 2001 with a capacity of 5 MLD and functions on MBBR technology.

The UPSIDA is taking structured measures to promote the reuse of treated water from its treatment plants.

The recycled water is being prepared for use in industrial applications such as cooling, flushing, gardening, and road cleaning. Infrastructure is being developed across industrial areas to enable recycling and reduce the consumption of fresh water.

The UPSIDA is also advancing the concept of a circular economy by promoting maximum reuse of resources and minimizing waste.

Additionally, UPSIDA is prioritising solarisation in industrial areas and treatment plant premises. Rooftop solar panels are being installed on plant buildings to meet their energy requirements through renewable sources.