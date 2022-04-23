UPSRTC bus stations to get a makeover under Operation Kayakalp
The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus stations will soon get a makeover.
The UPSRTC bus stations will have better passenger facilities with the state government set to roll out an ambitious Kayakalp (facelift) scheme, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.
“Preparations have been made to make elaborate arrangements at 183 bus stations,” he said.
“Providing clean drinking water to passengers is the priority. Water coolers will be installed at bus stations,” he added.
Under the scheme, UPSRTC bus stations will be repainted with new signage. Timetables and fare charts will also be put up.
“Also, the yard building and rooms at bus stations will be repaired, apart from making arrangements for lighting, fans and coolers,” the spokesman said.
Recently, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said more than 26,000 villages have been linked to the UPSRTC bus service in the past five years. The process should be stepped up to include 2000 contractual and 5000 new buses in the UPSRTC fleet, he said. He also directed the authorities install a ‘panic button’ for the safety of women in UPSRTC buses
UP to soon have live medical emergency monitoring system
Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in India to have a live medical emergency monitoring system that will ensure easy and accessible admission in hospitals to emergency and trauma patients, said a press statement from the state government on Saturday. Director general, medical education, Dr NC Prajapati said “With this network system, emergency and trauma patients can be easily admitted to any nearest medical facility. This will reduce the risk of loss of life.”
Nitish downplays visit to Lalu’s family, RJD says no chance of tie-up till Tejashwi made CM
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday downplayed his attendance at the Iftaar party hosted by opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav the previous day, saying no political meaning should be read into it. RJD's state unit president Jagdanand Singh, who is a close aide of Tejashwi's father and party chief Lalu Yadav, said any realignment of his party with Kumar's JD-U was only possible if the latter gave up the post of chief minister.
Shah trains guns at RJD at grand event to honour 1857 hero
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the main opposition party in Bihar, reminding people of the “jungle raj” in the state before 2005 when the BJP-JD(U) combine wrested power from the RJD in assembly polls. The event was organised as part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”', the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
PWD to construct India-Nepal Friendship Gate in UP soon: Prasada
An India-Nepal Friendship Gate would be constructed on Indo Nepal border in UP soon, said PWD minister Jitin Prasada on Friday. India has a friendly relation with the neighbouring Himalayan nation and shares a porous border passing through many districts of Uttar Pradesh. During a review meeting on Friday evening, Prasada said he has started working on a 20-point action plan as per the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to declare Khelo India University Games open
Governor of Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will be the Guests of Honours. Karnataka Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda will be among the guests of honour.
