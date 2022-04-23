UPSRTC bus stations to get a makeover under Operation Kayakalp

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus stations will soon get a makeover.

The UPSRTC bus stations will have better passenger facilities with the state government set to roll out an ambitious Kayakalp (facelift) scheme, a government spokesman said here on Saturday.

“Preparations have been made to make elaborate arrangements at 183 bus stations,” he said.

“Providing clean drinking water to passengers is the priority. Water coolers will be installed at bus stations,” he added.

Under the scheme, UPSRTC bus stations will be repainted with new signage. Timetables and fare charts will also be put up.

“Also, the yard building and rooms at bus stations will be repaired, apart from making arrangements for lighting, fans and coolers,” the spokesman said.

Recently, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said more than 26,000 villages have been linked to the UPSRTC bus service in the past five years. The process should be stepped up to include 2000 contractual and 5000 new buses in the UPSRTC fleet, he said. He also directed the authorities install a ‘panic button’ for the safety of women in UPSRTC buses